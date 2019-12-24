Kroger stores experiencing issues with card system

It's going to cost you if want cash back at Kroger. (MGN)
Posted:

(WVLT/WTVF) -- Kroger stores are reportedly experiencing issues with their card system, leaving some shoppers frustrated on Christmas Eve.

WTVF reported that many shoppers have taken to social media to complain about the issue.

At least one Knoxville Kroger location, on North Plaza, experienced issues, but said the card system was back up and running.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

 