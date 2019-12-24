Kroger stores experiencing issues with card system

Kroger stores are reportedly experiencing issues with their card system, leaving some shoppers frustrated on Christmas Eve.

WTVF reported that many shoppers have taken to social media to complain about the issue.

Public Service announcement: stay away from #Kroger right now. Card machines are down. Cash only. It’s 5 minutes away from Lord of the Flies in there...#MerryChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/LzE05Yl4hk — Matt Stark (@TheMattStark) December 24, 2019

At least one Knoxville Kroger location, on North Plaza, experienced issues, but said the card system was back up and running.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.