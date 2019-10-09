Kroger, Walgreens testing new store in Knoxville

In December 2018, Kroger and Walgreens announced they planned to team up and open new mini "Kroger Express" stores in test markets around the country.

Knoxville is one of the cities where the new stores are being tested.

The Walgreens at 121 N. Northshore Drive in Knoxville has been renovated into a Walgreens/Kroger combination. It has produce and other items not normally found in Walgreens stores.

According to a report from CNN, Kroger believes Walgreens can help promote and build customer loyalty, while Walgreens believes Krogers' "grocery expertise" could help the chain stand out among competitors.

