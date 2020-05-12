Kroger triples online orders amid coronavirus outbreak

Newly released data shows shoppers are changing the way they buy groceries.

According to research data compiled by Comscore, online sales of groceries were more than $10 billion during the first few months of the year.

In comparison, shoppers bought just $7.5 billion in clothing during the same time period. That’s the first time anything’s surpassed apparel in online sales.

Kroger says they're seeing that first hand with their customers. Their online orders for pick up tripled during the coronavirus outbreak, and have stayed steady since.

Spokeswoman Melissa Eads says they’ve had to grow with the rise in demand for online sales, especially same day pick up.

"We not only had to hire more associates to help us keep up with that increases demand for that service, but we also had to look at we had to improve our practices," Eads said. "We had to get better. We had to become more efficient because we were needing to be able to assemble more orders, and have them ready for customers."

Eads says that they’ve also waived the pick up fee for those wanting to get the supplies they need without walking into their stores.

