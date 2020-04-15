Krogers calls for workers to be considered first responders

Grocery stores remain open alongside other essential businesses across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kroger officials have expressed concerns about their workers' safety during the pandemic.

Last week Kroger announced it would be limiting the number of customers allowed inside.

Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union issued a statement that said they want more measures to keep workers and customers safe.

They are asking federal and state leaders to designate their store employees as first responders.

The statement goes on to say that by doing this, it will ensure that their employees will have priority access to PPE.

