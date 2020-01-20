Krystal fast food chain reportedly files for bankruptcy

Krystal, a major fast-food chain that began decades ago in Tennessee, has reportedly filed for bankruptcy.

WTVC reported that the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Georgia on Sunday from their offices in Dunwoody, Georgia.

"The actions we are taking are intended to enable Krystal to establish a stronger business for the future and to achieve a restructuring in a fast and efficient manner," the company said in a statement to Nation's Restaurant News Monday afternoon.

Krystal has more than 80 locations in Tennessee and locations in many other states, including 106 in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.