Ky. State Rep. candidate charged with DUI

A candidate for Kentucky State Representative was arrested after reportedly leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in front of a gas station. Monteia Mundy, the driver, was found near a ditch in front of another gas station away from where the crash happened.

Mundy is a candidate for the 88th District, WKYT reported.

Kentucky troopers said Mundy was in the driver's seat, not wearing her seatbelt. Witnesses told investigators they saw Mundy driving on the wrong side of the road against oncoming traffic before crashing into the ditch.

Trooper's reports state Mundy was incoherent and told the trooper someone hit her vehicle and she did not know what happened. Mundy reportedly admitted to drinking at a friend's house beforehand and said she probably shouldn't have been driving.

When asked to take field sobriety tests, Mundy reportedly wouldn’t listen to the trooper’s instructions.

She was taken to the Madison County Detention Center and has since been released.

