Ky deputies: Man shot brother over scrap metal

Deputies said one man is behind bars after a Johnson County, Kentucky shooting.

It happened Tuesday night on KY Route 302 in Van Lear.

According to an arrest citation, 42-year-old Joseph Fannin was arguing with his brother over scrap metal when Fannin reached for a gun.

The two men struggled, deputies said, and Fannin pulled the trigger twice. The victim was hit in the hand and the torso.

Fannin's brother was flown to Pikeville Medical Center and was stabilized.

Fannin was charged with first-degree assault and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Deputies said he told them he took Methodone that day.

