Ky. deputies find kids living in home full of trash, bugs, rotten food

A woman was put behind bars Monday after deputies said they found her children in unfit living conditions.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office was called to help Social Services at a home off Warren Chandler Road.

Deputies found the inside of the home unfit for living. Casey Renee Laws, 33, of Corbin and her two children lived in the home.

The home was full of piles of trash along the walls, deputies said, with bugs crawling over the floor and tables. Spoiled food was also found lying around the house.

During the search, deputies found drug paraphernalia.

Laws was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WYMT. All rights reserved.