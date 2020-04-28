Ky. governor says prankster applied for unemployment as Tupac Shakur

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the process of approving claims for unemployment insurance is complicated enough without pranksters submitting applications.

During the governor's daily briefing, he said this week the state plans to payout unemployment claims filed last week. During the briefing, Beshear mentioned a prank that stood out to him.

“A couple of bad apples can make this challenge that much more difficult,” the governor said. “For instance, we had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky, and that person probably thought they were being funny."

Beshear then used his popular saying that has become a recent trend on social media.

"We can’t be doing that, and we shouldn’t be doing that going forward,” Beshear said.

