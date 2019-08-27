Ky man charged with mailing drugs to girlfriend in jail

A man has been arrested for mailing drugs to his girlfriend who was already in jail.

Ryan Perry, 30, of Louisville, was arrested Monday morning inside a courtroom at the Hall of Justice.

An arrest warrant says that on August 12, Perry sent a letter to Mikala C. Jones, 26, who has been in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections June 5. Acting on tip that Jones was getting drugs through the mail, LMDC officials checked the letter which contained the following messages from Perry:

“I did what you asked. I did it exactly how you said. Write (right) behind the stamp babe. Don’t throw it away. It’s a small bag mixed with all kinds of s***. But be careful because I loaded with fentanyl and some coke. So take it easy. I soaked the stamp in meth, so just swallow when done. I’ll be sending a way more.”

A LMDC officer found the small baggie under the stamp, just where the letter said it would be.

Perry is charged with promoting contraband and wanton endangerment for putting the lives of people handling the mail at risk.

