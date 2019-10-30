Ky man accidentally shoots woman during target practice, report says

A Kentucky man was charged after an incident ended with a woman getting shot in the head during target shooting practice on October 29.

According to WAVE, a press release from Oldham County Police said dispatch received a call around 6:40 p.m. with reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old woman with a superficial gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital and released.

Investigators said a neighbor, 56-year-old Ciprian Dugala, had been target shooting in his yard in the direction of the victim and three other people.

Dugala was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

