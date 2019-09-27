Ky police: Juvenile charged with murder after teen shot, set on fire

Kentucky State Police have charged a juvenile with murder after a man was shot three times and set on fire.

Troopers responded to Mount Zion Road in Washington County Tuesday after the deceased man was found in an abandoned building. Using dental records, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Joseph Davidson of Upton.

A juvenile was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Troopers are still investigating the death.

