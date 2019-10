WVLT News Kyle Grainger was recognized by his Alma mater, Newberry College, as a Distinguished Alumni.

Kyle was one of three who were inducted into the hall of fame at a ceremony on Thursday in Newberry, SC.

Kyle graduated from Newberry College in 2002 and got his first start in television in Myrtle Beach, SC. From there he joined the WVLT team in 2012. Kyle recently completed meteorology classes at Mississippi State University.

