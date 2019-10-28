LCSO lieutenant demoted over "offensive" Tik Tok video

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, a lieutenant was demoted after a Tik Tok video surfaced online.

Lieutenant Patrick Upton was demoted to detective, officials said in a release.

"Lieutenant Upton’s decision to post a video that contained very offensive and inappropriate lyrics, while on-duty, while displaying sheriff’s office insignia, in his assigned office, was an extremely poor representation of this agency and the values that we expect of our employees," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The sheriff's office said the video was removed from social media.

Upton was a supervisor over the Criminal Investigations Division. That department is now supervised by Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis.