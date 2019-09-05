LCSO: Armed robbery suspect captured

The Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider said the "swift and professional work" of the sheriff's office led to the swift capture of an armed robbery suspect.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Highway 72 Market and Deli on September 3 at 9 p.m.

The release said witnesses said a man robbed the market with a gun and demanded cash from an on-duty employee.

Investigators said 911 received tips from citizens who had spotted a man matching the suspect's description fleeing in the woods. K9 Kora and her partner, Deputy Chance Grey, found a possible location for the suspect inside a nearby residence.

The release said investigators discovered the suspect, identified later as 20-year-old Russell Humphreys, and took him into custody without incident or injuries.

The sheriff's office Humphreys admitted to the crime and led investigators to an area where he hid the firearm, money he had stolen and clothes he had taken off.

“I’m proud of our entire team; the swift and professional work that our deputies do when we have high-risk situations like this unfold is exceptional. And these men and women deserve praise for making this community a safer place to live each and every day” said Sheriff Guider.

Humphreys was charged with aggravated robbery, and his bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.