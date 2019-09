The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a fallen tree has caused power outages and a road closure on Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, State Route 95 was completely closed as of 10 p.m. due to a fallen tree.

Investigators said the tree had completely shut down State Route 95 at Jackson Ferry Road. The tree also caused some power outages in the Greenback area.

