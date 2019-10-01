Body found in Loudon County leads to homicide investigation

Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said an early morning call to Shaw Ferry Road North led to the discovery of a male who was found dead.

According to reports, the cause of death was ruled a murder.

Sheriff Guider said crews responded to the area after receiving calls of an unconscious man around 7:42 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“Once patrol deputies arrived on scene, it was quickly determined that foul play was involved and that the male was a victim of a homicide," Sheriff Guider said.

Sheriff Guider identified the victim as Jacob Bishop, 35, od Lenoir City.

“At this time, we are able to confirm that this is an active murder investigation. Our Criminal Investigations Division Detectives are working diligently to gather the evidence and facts from the scene”, Sheriff Guider said.

Officials said this appears to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be random.

No arrests have been made at this time. Loudon County Authorities said they are following up on several leads as to the identification of a suspect.

