LEGO Convention returns with Knoxville-themed creations

Local Knoxville LEGO artists will display their LEGO creations at the Knoxville Convention Center Sept. 21 and 22.

The third-annual BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature local LEGO creations including castles, cities and trains.

One of the groups displaying is the Tennessee Valley LEGO Club. They are Adult Fans of LEGO, referred to as "AFOLS," who build, play and display creations built with LEGO bricks.

The local LEGO artists have displayed their creations throughout Tennessee and have won multiple awards. Hundreds of hours have been spent building creations for the big event.

Attendees will be able to see iconic Knoxville structures like the Sunsphere and a 20-foot-long model of the Henley Street Bridge.

Tickets are $18 at the door and $15 online

