LEWIS: Tennessee doesn't have wiggle room as March approaches

Saturday is the first day of February, and even with it being a leap year, that means March inside of 30 days away.

Tennessee's men's basketball lost a second consecutive conference game on Tuesday, at home against Texas A&M.

As of now, none of the major sources who release bracket predictions have Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament field.

That's not to say it can't happen.

There are major opportunities left on Tennessee's schedule, including home and away games against both Kentucky and Auburn, and a home matchup against Florida.

Furthermore, Volquest.com's Rob Lewis says it's very important that the Vols take care of business against teams the should beat.

"Tennessee doesn't have a lot of wiggle room after they lost that one at home against Texas A&M on Tuesday night. That's one, back in the preseason, where you're looking at the schedule; you circle one as a 'W'," said Lewis.

