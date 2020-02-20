LIVE: Elk cam shows animals enjoying the snow at Hatfield Knob

A Tennessee Wildlife Resources agency camera captured elk enjoying the snowing weather at Hatfield Knob Thursday.

Elk enjoying the snow at Hatfield Knob. / Source: (TWRA)

"Thanks for watching the TN Elk Cam live from Hatfield Knob. We hope you enjoy watching the elk and all the other wildlife life that might pass by," said TWRA on their website.

You can watch the feed for more elk to come into view and support the TN Elk Habitat Fund here.

