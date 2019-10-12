LIVE UPDATES: Vols lead Mississippi State, 7-0

The Vols defense looked good on the first series forcing the Bulldogs to punt after three quick downs.

Maurer hit Dom Wood-Anderson for big strike on the Vols first offensive play of the game.

A promisinig opening drive ended in an interception in the endzone on a pass intended for Jauan Jennings.

Tim Jordan got the Vols on the board with a 15 yard touchdown run, the play marked the Vols 4th rushing touchdown of the season.

Tennessee was able to keep the momentum with a Kenneth George interception late in the first quarter.