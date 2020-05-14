LMU Nursing school expansion in Knoxville underway

Registered nurses are in short demand according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

Lincoln Memorial University is celebrating their nursing school's 50th year. They're hoping an upgrade to their Knoxville campus will encourage more people to apply.

The renovation of a new building is currently taking place. The Magdalene Clark tower of the old St. Mary's Hospital will be turned into a campus with new classrooms, simulation labs, and state of the art equipment.

Joan Eiffe, a professor at the nursing school says she's hoping this new step will make more people apply for one of their programs.

"We need all of the nurses we can get; we need an up to date building to train them and graduate the best nurses that we can," said Eiffe.

The renovations are expected to be completed by January 2021.

