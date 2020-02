Winning 20 consecutive games has only been done five times in the history of the South Atlantic Conference.

All five of those streaks have been Lincoln Memorial University; and all five happened in the last decade.

LMU has currently won 23 consecutive games; one win shy of the school record.

The Railsplitters will have a chance to tie the school & conference record on Wednesday night when they face UVA-Wise.

See the video above for more information.