Lincoln Memorial University is joining many other schools across the country as they close and host classes online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

LMU announced on Wednesday, March 19, that classes would be online for the remainder of the semester. The school had moved all in-person classes online on March 16.

The university also announced that it, like the University of Tennessee, will not be hosting a commencement ceremony.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.