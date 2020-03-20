LSU billboards encourage people to stay home

LSU is getting creative as it encourages folks to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

WAFB reported that the university's athletics department put up three billboards in the area, encourage Baton Rouge residents to heed officials' warnings and stay home.

The billboards feature Coach Orgeron, gymnastics coach D.D. Breaux and women's basketball coach Nikki Fargas.

The billboards say “Win! by staying in,” “staying home saves lives,” and “together we win by staying in,” respectively.

The game plan is simple: Stay Home! pic.twitter.com/EvWaOqy4OM — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 19, 2020

