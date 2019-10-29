LSU lands the coldest receiver

De’Coldest "ToEvaDoIt" Crawford is trying to be the coldest at the next level.

The Green Oaks high school wide-receiver committed to LSU earlier today after taking a visit over the weekend.

The 6’1, 160-pound receiver that went viral for his name had other offers including, Southern Miss, Southern, Washington State, and more, but the Shreveport native chose to stay closer to home.

"LSU has been my dream school since I was little," LSU commit, De'Coldest Crawford said. "Why would I go somewhere else, when I can win a championship in Lousiana and get recognized in my hometown," Crawford added.

He is the second player from the class of 2022 to commit to LSU.

