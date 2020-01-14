LSU wins college football national championship, beating Clemson

No. 1 LSU completed one of the most impressive seasons in college football history, storming back from a first half deficit to take down No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The 42-25 win was a fitting finale for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who finished one of the greatest individual seasons of all time by shattering even more records in the game that gave LSU its first national championship since the 2007 season.

Burrow finished the game with 463 yards on 31-of-49 passing with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, setting new CFP National Championship Game records for passing yards and touchdowns, and broke the NCAA single-season record for touchdown passes in the process. The win is a crowning achievement for Ed Orgeron and the LSU coaching staff, especially offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady, for the way they were able to transform not just the scheme of its offense but the mentality of the entire team. The aggressiveness that comes with an up-tempo spread attack was adopted by the entire team, and their relentlessness ultimately became the defining quality of its dominance.

LSU's offense did not dominate for the entire game, in fact poor field position and some strong early play by Clemson's defense limited the scoring opportunities early in the game. Clemson had a 17-7 lead in the second quarter before Burrow finally started to heat up, but once he got rolling there was no stopping the hottest hand in college football. Burrow linked up with Ja'Marr Chase for 147 yards in the first half alone, and the Biletnikoff Award winner finished the game with nine catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns, which is a new CFP National Championship Game record for receiving yards.