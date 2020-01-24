LaFollette Middle school dismissing early Friday due to threat

Campbell County School officials announced the LaFollette Middle School will dismiss early Friday.

Campbell County Schools posted online that the middle school would dismiss at 10:30 a.m. "out of an abundance of caution" due to a threat situation.

School officials said the students were transported to a safe haven.

Parents were asked to pick students up from LaFollette Methodist Chruch if they don't ride a bus. Buses began picking students up from the safe haven at 10:30 a.m.

