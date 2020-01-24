LaFollette Middle school dismissing early Friday due to threat

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Campbell County School officials announced the LaFollette Middle School will dismiss early Friday.

Campbell County Schools posted online that the middle school would dismiss at 10:30 a.m. "out of an abundance of caution" due to a threat situation.

School officials said the students were transported to a safe haven.

Parents were asked to pick students up from LaFollette Methodist Chruch if they don't ride a bus. Buses began picking students up from the safe haven at 10:30 a.m.

