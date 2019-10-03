LaFollette City Councilwoman indicted, accused of bugging City Hall conference room

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that a LaFollette Councilwoman has been indicted and accused of bugging the City Hall Conference Room.

According to a release, Vanessa Ann Thompson, 58, allegedly placed a recording device in the LaFollette City Hall conference room.

Thompson is facing 34 counts of Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance and two counts of official misconduct.

Officials said Thompson turned herself into the Campbell County Jail. She was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

