Families spend Labor Day weekend at The Cove

While some are taking the three day weekend to rest, others spent their Labor Day having fun in the sun at The Cove.

Kids and adults were playing hard after a long week of work and school. A couple churches decided to meet at the park instead of having a normal Sunday service.

Pastor Greg Trevathan of Antioch Church of Knoxville said anytime he gets to spend quality time with his church members is a good day.

"The more than we can be together, loving each other supporting each other and encouraging each other, and the more that we can do that as we're engaging the people around us, that's where we get life and that's what really the heartbeat of everything we do."

Trevathan and his congregation enjoyed a friendly game of sand volleyball. On the other side of the park the Boldts enjoyed some family time out on the lake.

Originally from California, Jay Boldt says the Tennessee Weather is perfect.

"We love it out here and everyone out here is super kind a nice.", said Boldt. "I haven't met a mean person yet."

Even on the other side of the country, his family traditions are the same.

"We're going to barbecue this weekend and hang out, its humble and great." , said Boldt.

