Lady Vol Davis on Naismith mid-season list

The Atlanta Tip-off Club revealed Tuesday the 30 college basketball players vying for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women's Player of the Year, and Tennessee's Rennia Davis is on that list.

The 6-foot-2 junior from Jacksonville, Fla., is making her first appearance on the mid-season list after also earning preseason recognition a year ago. She is averaging a career-best 18.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest to lead the Lady Vols, ranking second and sixth, respectively, among SEC players. In conference action, she has averaged 20.4 points and 7.8 rebounds, ranking first among all league players in scoring and seventh in rebounding.

The UT standout is shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 80.7 percent from the free throw line in all games to rank ninth and third, respectively, in the conference. In SEC play, she is hitting field goals at a 53-percent clip to rank fifth among her peers and is second at the charity stripe with an 82.9 percentage.

Davis leads the team in three-pointers with 27 buckets from long range and is second in steals (21) and third in assists (48).

Davis, who has led a young Tennessee squad to a 17-6 record and No. 25 national ranking thus far, has scored in double figures in 20 straight games and in 21 of her 22 contests this season. Including last year, she has hit 10 or more points in 34 of her past 35 starts. She has registered five 20-point games so far in 2019-20, moving into a tie for ninth on UT's career list with 12 games of scoring 20 or more.

She also has tallied eight double-double efforts thus far and would move into the top 10 all-time for Lady Vol juniors with just one more. She currently ranks 11th in career double-doubles with 26 during her third year on Rocky Top.

Earlier this season, Davis reached the 1,000-point scoring plateau, becoming the 46th Lady Vol to reach that milestone. She has since climbed to No. 32 on the list with 1,257 points entering the LSU game.

Davis and her teammates will play at LSU on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 ET) in a contest streamed by SECN+ and carried by the Lady Vol Radio Network.