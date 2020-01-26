Lady Vol Fans react to Kobe Bryant death

During the Lady Vol's game against the LSU Tigers, nearly 10,000 fans in the stadium were alerted about the news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

WVLT Sports anchor Caleb Noe captured the moment which can be seen below.

At the exact moment that I heard about Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash... I looked around at the 10,000 fans inside Thompson-Boling Arena (during the Lady Vols game).



This is what I saw. pic.twitter.com/TORnsSsnpO — Caleb Noe (@wvltCaleb) January 26, 2020

