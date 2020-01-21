Lady Vol Horston earns SEC honors

University of Tennessee guard Jordan Horston has been named the SEC Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 blocks and a steal last week to help Tennessee move into second place in the SEC Standings. The product of Columbus, Ohio, has started every game but the opener and has been instrumental in the No. 23/25 Lady Vols' 15-3 overall record and 5-1 SEC start.

Horston led the Lady Vols in scoring with an SEC-high 19 points, helping UT end a five-game series losing streak to Alabama on Monday night with a 65-63 victory. She also pulled down eight rebounds and tallied four assists, a career-best four blocks and a steal.

At Florida last Thursday evening, Horston played a smooth floor game in UT's 28-point triumph, scoring nine points and tallying five assists, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 23 minutes.

Horston now has scored in double figures 11 times, including in eight of the last 10 games. The other two contests, she tallied nine points. She is second in the SEC with a 5.0 assists per game average and is the only freshman among the top 15 in that category.

The award is the first of Horston's career and the initial award given to a UT rookie this season. Rennia Davis is the only Tennessee player this season to garner conference honors with her SEC Player of the Week nod on Nov. 12.