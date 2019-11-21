Lady Vol Jordan Horston faces judge on shoplifting charges

Lady Vol Jordan Horston faced a judge Thursday after being arrested and charged with shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville in August.

According to court documents, Horston is accused of concealing merchandise, then leaving the store without paying on August 3.

A report shows Horston admitted to taking items valued at $124.97.

A Tommy Hilfiger employee reportedly witnessed the incident and called police.

Thursday, a judge reset the case to be dismissed in 11 months and 29 days contingent upon her completing 20 hours of public service and pay court costs. She is also banned from Tanger Outlet Mall.

According to records, after completion of the requirements, the case will be dismissed and the charges expunged from Horston's record.

Horston has already been reprimanded by the University, but officials said she will continue to play on the team.

Lady Vols spokesperson Eric Trainer said, "We have been aware of this situation. It was addressed initially back in the summer, including a game suspension during the team's European trip. We believe Jordan has learned from this and used it as an opportunity for growth."

