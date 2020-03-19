Lady Vol Rennia Davis earns national honor

The Associated Press (AP) announced its women's basketball All-America honors on Thursday afternoon, and Tennessee's Rennia Davis is among those receiving honorable mention.

Davis, a 6-foot-2 junior forward from Jacksonville, Fla., earned national distinction from AP for the first time in her career, coming on the heels of also garnering All-SEC First Team status for the initial occasion this season. She was a second-team All-SEC choice and WBCA honorable mention recipient a year ago.

Tennessee's leading scorer and rebounder, Davis averaged career bests of 18.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season, which are the sixth and seventh-best ever, respectively, by a UT junior. Her scoring average is the best by a Lady Vol since Candace Parker averaged 21.3 ppg. in 2007-08. Against ranked teams, Davis was even better, averaging 19.8 points per contest against those squads.

Davis shot 46.9 percent from the field and 80.2 percent from the free throw line, and she hit a team-leading 34 three-pointers this season. Additionally, Davis was second on the team in steals (28) and third in assists (74).

The Ribault High School graduate recorded 11 double-doubles (tied for seventh most by a UT junior) and scored in double figures in 28 straight games. She posted 25 contests of 15+ points and had six games of 20 or more.

Among other honors in 2019-20, Davis made the Cheryl Miller Award Top 10, the John R. Wooden Top 20 and was a three-time SEC Player of the Week and a USBWA National Player of the Week on one occasion.

As it turned out, Davis was Tennessee's only returning starter from a year ago, when the Lady Vols placed 19-13 overall and finished eighth in the SEC at 7-9. This season, the UT standout helped her team improve to 21-10 overall and finish in a tie for third in the league at 10-6 during the first-season of the Kellie Harper era.