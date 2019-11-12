Lady Vol Rennia Davis honored by SEC

Tennessee junior Rennia Davis has been named the SEC Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

The Lady Vol forward made the most of her moment in the national spotlight Monday night scoring a career high 33 points, including five three-pointers in leading Tennessee to a 74-63 win over 15th-ranked Notre Dame.

Against the Fighting Irish, Davis hit 12 of 20 shots, and the five three-pointers tied her career best from beyond the arc. She also added 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season, plus an assist and a blocked shot.

New head coach Kellie Harper is off to a 3-0 start thanks in large par to Davis who averaged 16 points and 8 rebounds during the first week of this new season. The 6'2" wing player had double-doubles in two of her three contests, upping her career total to 20. That number tied her for 16th all-time at Tennessee.

How impressive was her effort last night and the win over the Irish? Well the loss marked the first for Notre Dame by a team not named UConn over the last three years. The Irish were 110-3 during that span heading into Monday night's showdown with the Lady Vols.