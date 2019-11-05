Lady Vol Rennia Davis named to Wooden Award preseason top 30

Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis has been named to the John R. Wooden Awared Women's Basketball Preseason Top 30.

A press release from the University of Tennessee said Davis is one of 30 student athletes who are early front-runners for the award. The list is chosen via poll of national women's college basketball media members.

The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Vols kick off their 2019-2020 season on November 5.

