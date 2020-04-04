Former Lady Vol inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Lady Vol legend Tamika Catchings will join Kobe Bryant in the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Catchings is the first Lady Vols player to be voted in the hall of fame.

The 10-time WNBA All-Star will be joined by the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett.

Coach Kim Mulkey of three-time women's NCAA champion Baylor; five-time Division II coach of the year Barbara Stevens of Bentley University; four-time NCAA coach of the year Eddie Sutton; former Houston Rockets coach and two-time title winner Rudy Tomjanovich. In addition to the finalists, longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann was also selected as an inductee, bringing the Class of 2020 to nine.

The group will be inducted on August 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Catchings was named to the WNBA Top 20 Players in the league's 20-year history in 2016. During her 14-year career, she was a 4 time Olympic gold medalist and all-time leader in steals. In 1998, Catchings won a national title at the University of Tennessee.

It's official!



Tamika Catchings is the newest member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/TL7zA9XqZ7 — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) April 4, 2020

