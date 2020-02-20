Lady Vols hog-tied by Razorbacks

Rae Burrell poured in 15 points in the fourth quarter to pull UT within four in the final minutes, but it wasn't enough to overcome No. 22/25 Arkansas on the road as the Lady Vols fell Thursday night in Bud Walton Arena, 83-75.

Burrell led Tennessee (17-9, 7-6 SEC) in scoring and rebounding with 21 points and nine boards, narrowly missing a double-double. Davis was also in double digits, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Amber Ramirez was Arkansas' (21-5, 9-4 SEC) high scorer, posting 29 points, and Alexis Tolefree was close behind with 22.

