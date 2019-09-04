Lady Vols SEC and UConn game details announced

The 2020 Southeastern Conference women's basketball schedule was released Wednesday by the league office in Birmingham, Ala., finalizing dates for Tennessee's SEC games.

Conference play will begin on Thursday, Jan. 2, and run through Sunday, March 1. The schedule consists of a single round robin (10 games) and home and away with one permanent opponent (2 games) and two rotating opponents (4 games).

The league's permanent opponents for women's basketball are Alabama-Auburn, Arkansas-Missouri, Florida-Georgia, Kentucky-South Carolina, LSU-Texas A&M, Ole Miss-Mississippi State and Tennessee-Vanderbilt. UT's two rotating foes this season are LSU and Ole Miss.

This marks the 11th year of the 16-game schedule for women's basketball and the eighth with 14 teams. Each team will play eight home games and eight away games.

The regular season will be followed by the 2020 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, which will be held for the fourth time overall and second consecutive season at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The tournament will include all 14 teams and begins on Wednesday, March 4, and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 8.

The women's basketball television schedule will be announced at a later date, as will tip times for all games.

The Lady Vols open SEC action at home vs. Missouri on Jan. 2 before hitting the road for back-to-back games at No. 13 Kentucky and Ole Miss on Jan. 5 and 9, respectively.

In addition to its battle vs. UK, Tennessee will face ranked SEC foes in home games vs. No. 9 Mississippi State (Feb. 6) and No. 10 Texas A&M (Feb. 16) as well as road contests vs. No. 7 South Carolina (Feb. 2) and No. 19 Arkansas (Feb. 10).

The remaining home schedule includes Georgia (Jan. 12), Alabama (Jan. 20), LSU (Jan. 26), Vanderbilt (Feb. 23) and Ole Miss (Feb. 27).

Other SEC road trips include stops at Florida (Jan. 16), Vanderbilt (Jan. 30), LSU (Feb. 13) and Auburn (March 1).

UT-UCONN GAME DETAILS ANNOUNCED

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday the name, logo, date, time, location and television network for the upcoming Hall of Fame Game featuring the Tennessee Lady Vols and UConn Huskies.

Widely regarded as the two most successful programs in women's basketball history, Tennessee and UConn account for 19 National Championships, dozens of impact players in the WNBA and many of the sport's all-time greats. As a longstanding rivalry, the teams consistently met from 1995-2007, but they have not faced each other since then.

As part of the two-year series, UConn will host Tennessee on Thursday, January 23, 2020, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In the 2020-21 season, the Lady Vols will host the Huskies in Knoxville, with a portion of the proceeds again benefiting the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as well as the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

ESPN will televise the 2020 contest from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Lady Vol season ticket holders will have an opportunity to request tickets in October. If tickets remain, those will go on sale at a later date.