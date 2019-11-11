Lady Vols' Zaay Green out for season with torn ACL

Tennessee women’s basketball head coach Kellie Harper announced Monday evening that sophomore guard Zaay Green has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee and will be out indefinitely. The injury occurred during practice on Saturday.

“We all hurt terribly for Zaay because of how hard she has worked to improve her game and help our program this season,” Harper said. This is an unwanted challenge for Zaay, but I know she will put all of her energy and focus into rehabbing her knee and getting back on the court as soon as possible.”

Green, who was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection a year ago after averaging 9.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, was off to a nice start in 2019-20. Through two games, she was leading Tennessee in scoring at 13.0 ppg. and was contributing 4.5 rpg. and 2.0 apg. as well. One of only two returning starters from a year ago, Green also was one of only two players to start both games this season for UT.