Lady Vols SEC opener time changed to avoid conflict with UT bowl game

The Lady Vols' SEC opener against Missouri will now tip-off at 5 p.m. / (WVLT)
Updated: Fri 1:48 PM, Dec 13, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Lady Vols' SEC opener against Missouri will now tip-off at 5 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 2.

UT announced the change after the original game was scheduled for 7 p.m., the same time the Vols take on Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

UT administrators said they inquired about the time shift with the coaching staff and administration at the University of Missouri who agreed to the change.

The Lady Vols game against Mizzou can be seen live on SECN+ at 5 p.m. on Jan. 2. SECN+ games are online broadcasts and are available only on WatchEPSN.

