Lady Vols asks fans to wear 'the real UT orange' for game against Texas

The Lady Vols take on the University of Texas Sunday Dec. 8 at Thompson Boling Arena.

In a post on Twitter, junior Rennia Davis asked fans to show their UT spirt and wear all orange to the Orange Out game against Texas.

"Hey fans, you know who the real UT is," Davis said. "I can't wait to see Thompson Boling Arena filled with the real UT orange."

Tickets for the game are available online.

