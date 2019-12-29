Lady Vols crush Howard Bison, 88-38

The Lady Vols took on the Howard Bison at home on Sunday Dec. 29. The final was 88-38, sending the Bison's back home with a loss.

Sophomore Rae Burrell logged her second career double-double in the game.

"Burrell led Tennessee (10-2) in scoring with 18 points while grabbing a career-high 12 boards. Freshman Jessie Rennie also had a career day, shooting 5-of-7 from behind the arc for a career-high 16 points. Junior Rennia Davis and freshman Jordan Horston were also in double figures for the Big Orange with 16 and 14, respectively," said UT Sports

Howard was led by Jayla Thornton, a junior, who finished with nine points and two rebounds.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via UT Sports. All rights reserved.

