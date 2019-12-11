Lady Vols bounce back from loss, cruise past Colorado St.

Rennia Davis had 23 points and 11 rebounds as No. 23 Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 79-41 blowout of cold-shooting Colorado State on Wednesday.

Tennessee was playing three nights after falling 66-60 to Texas as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Colorado State attempted two-thirds of its shots from 3-point range but shot just 18.2% from beyond the arc and 21.2% overall.

Davis increased her career scoring total to 1,009 and became the 46th player in Lady Vols history to reach 1,000 career points. Of the milestone she said, "My memory is not that good to be remembering all those points but it means a lot. These fans they come out and support us every night so for them to give me that extra energy here at home.

I really appreciated that."

Head coach Kellie Harper added, "She's been fun to coach. I thought she had a really good game tonight and thought she did some other stuff well too, but really happy for her. It's fun to hit that milestone because it's an elite group."

The Lady Vols are back on the court next Wednesday when they play at perennial power Stanford.

With the Lady Vols up by 30-plus, it looks like freshman Jordan Horston’s night is over. She was just three assists shy of her first career triple-double.



