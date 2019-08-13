Lady Vols complete three game European sweep

Sophomore guard/forward Rae Burrell scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Tennessee women's basketball team to a 93-43 victory over AK Select on Tuesday evening at Gymnase Joliot Curie.

Burrell scored 17 of her points in the second half, hitting eight of 17 shots from the field for the game. She also pulled down seven rebounds and added five steals, three assists and a block as UT topped its toughest opponent of the tour to finish with a 3-0 record while in Europe. The Lady Vols improved to 24-7 all-time on foreign soil, including 17-7 vs. non-NCAA teams.

Freshman guard Jordan Horston and sophomore guard Zaay Green also hit double figures, tallying 13 and 10 points, respectively. Freshman center Tamari Key finished with nine points, five rebounds and a pair of blocks, while junior guard/forward Rennia Davis and junior center Kasiyahna Kushkituah chipped in eight points each. Davis added eight assists and seven rebounds, while Kushkituah pulled down nine boards.

"We improved over the course of these three games," head coach Kellie Harper said. "Today, our team appeared much more comfortable on the court with our execution and overall objectives."

Tennessee started its third different lineup of the trip and continued to get looks at every player and with numerous lineup combinations. Harper sent Burrell, Green, Horston, senior forward Kamera Harris and freshman center Emily Saunders out on the floor for tip-off vs. AK Select.

The Lady Vols fell behind initially at 2-0 and 4-2 during the early going and moved ahead 5-4 with 5:00 to go in the opening stanza. After a timeout by the home team, freshman guard Jessie Rennie wasted little time in making an impact, draining a pair of threes to help push UT to a 12-4 lead and on to a 20-10 cushion by the end of the first period.

The Big Orange women outscored the hosts 21-6 in the second frame to take a 41-16 lead into the locker room. Sophomore guard Jazmine Massengill had five in the quarter, while Davis added four. Davis dished out two assists in the period to finish with six in the opening half.

Burrell fired in nine points in the third frame to pace UT to a 24-11 advantage in the period and head into the fourth quarter leading 65-27. Horston, meanwhile, caught fire in the fourth, tossing in eight points to help the Lady Vols outscore AK Select, 28-16, over the final 10 minutes of the contest.

UT finished with 17 steals and generated 24 turnovers vs. their opponent while committing 14 of their own. Several miscues occurred when players stepped out of bounds while possessing the ball near the tighter sideline outside the longer three-point arc dictated by FIBA rules. The Lady Vols also have played with a smaller FIBA basketball and adapted to a 24-second shot clock and wider lanes during the tour.

Tennessee shot 42 percent for the game and held AK Select to 22 percent shooting. UT also out-rebounded the hosts, 66-38, pulling down 32 offensive boards.

The Lady Vols will spend Wednesday sightseeing in Paris before flying back to the U.S. on Thursday.