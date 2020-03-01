Lady Vols earn 6-seed in this week's SEC Tournament

Before Sunday's slate of SEC women's basketball games, there was still some shaking out left to happen, in terms of seeding for the conference tournament.

In the final minutes of Tennessee's game at Auburn, it became clear that the Lady Vols would be either the 6-seed or 7-seed in the tournament, depending on the result of that game.

Tennessee won Sunday's game 56-55 over Auburn, therefore the Lady Vols will play the 8:30 p.m. game on Thursday in Greenville, S.C.

They will face the winner of Wednesday's game between Missouri and Ole Miss; both teams the Lady Vols have already beaten this season.