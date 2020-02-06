Lady Vols honor Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash

The Lady Vols had a special message of support for the family and friends of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter after their tragic deaths in a California helicopter crash.

During the game against no. 8 Mississippi State, the Lady Vols wore specialized shirts for their pregame warm-up by wearing a jersey with a picture drawn by Vols guard Jalen Johnson.

Lady Vols warming up in Kobe Bryant shirts ahead of their game vs. No. 8 Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/sHucG3n3aU — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 6, 2020

Many players, coaches and those involved in the basketball world have offered tributes to the fallen superstar.

The Lady Vols fell to Mississippi State 72-55.

