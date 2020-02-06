Lady Vols honor Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Lady Vols had a special message of support for the family and friends of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter after their tragic deaths in a California helicopter crash.

During the game against no. 8 Mississippi State, the Lady Vols wore specialized shirts for their pregame warm-up by wearing a jersey with a picture drawn by Vols guard Jalen Johnson.

Many players, coaches and those involved in the basketball world have offered tributes to the fallen superstar.

The Lady Vols fell to Mississippi State 72-55.

