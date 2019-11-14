Lady Vols host Tennessee State

Source: WVLT News
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 7:03 PM, Nov 14, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Lady Vols host the Tennessee State Tigers November 14 at 7 p.m.

The Lady Vols are going into the game 3-0 after a statement win against No. 15 Notre Dame on Monday, while the Tigers are 1-0.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

 