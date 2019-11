Lady Vols host the Lady Lions on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The No. 20 Lady Vols are 5-0 and play their third of six straight home games on November 26 coming off a week's worth of rest.

Coach Kellie Harper said the break allowed the team to improve.

"It is huge. We don't get enough practices. It is good for us to get some practices in and working on us instead of working on an opponent," said Harper.

